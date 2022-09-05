Past in Perspective

Cricket is not everything, not by any means,

but it is a large part of who I am.

–M.S. Dhoni

Cricket is a sport that was introduced to the world by the late 16 century. It originated in south-east England and was established as the sport of the country as early as the 18 century when thousands started to engage in the activity. It further gained popularity globally in the 19 and 20 centuries and international matches have been played every since the sport took off in other countries as well. The first formal test match was played in 1877, and eventually the sport became as popular as football. Internationally, cricket is governed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) which has over a hundred countries and territories despite the fact that only 12 currently play Test cricket. The game rules are defined by the Laws of Cricket and the game has various formats ranging from one-day cricket or a few hours or test matches that lasted up to five days.