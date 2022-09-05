Baqar RazaNews Desk

PDM becomes active to remove Punjab CM

The political parties united under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have become active for an in-house change in Punjab.

The sources said, the PDM leaders have decided to remove Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi from his office.

In this regard, it has been learnt that PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has took former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif into confidence during his recent visit to London.

They further said that former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has also become active behind the curtains, while PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has also gave consent for the removal of Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM.

It may be noted that, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court in the month of July declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi would be the new CM of the province.

The apex court ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oath to Elahi at 11:30pm. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

