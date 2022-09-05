Our Staff Reporter

PDM doing politics over floods, says Parvez Elahi

LAHORE   –    Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Sunday alleged that PDM parties were doing politics over floods in disregard of the miseries of the flood victims.  In the present time, we need to think above politics. The real politics at present is to serve the grief-stricken humanity”, he said while talking to a senior politician Nazir Jutt who called on him at the chief minister’s office. Nazir Ahmad Jutt is the father of Member National Assembly Ayesha Nazir Jutt and Arifa Nazir Jutt.

“The current situation demands that we should forget our mutual differences and instead lend a helping hand to our distressed brothers and sisters”, he stressed.  The CM denounced what he called the apathetic attitude of the political opponents saying that they did not have any empathy for their brothers and sisters living in miserable conditions.

 He censured that these people always displayed irresponsible behaviour on every important occasion including flood adding that their politics was not based on any principle or an ideology.

 He stated that the wisdom of those doing politics on flood could only be mourned. The PDM leaders are indifferent and are least concerned about the flood affectees, he alleged.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Power Division directs XWDiscos, KE to revise unpaid bills of consumers using upto 300 units

Business

PFC to take part in int’l expo in Istanbul

Business

Farmers advised to start vegetables cultivation in Sept

Business

Germany agrees 65b euro inflation relief package

Business

Govt urged to take measures to control inflation

Business

Pak-China enhancing agricultural coop under CPEC: Commercial Counsellor

Business

CIFTIS: MoU signed to enhance Pak-China cooperation in buffalo business

Business

A cap on Russian oil prices? G7 eyes untried, risky plan

Business

PCJCCI suggests Pak dairy products’ export to China

Entertainment

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia

1 of 10,102

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More