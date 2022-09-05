Agencies

PFC to take part in int’l expo in Istanbul

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will take part in a five-day international expo being held in Istanbul Turkiye from September 10 to discover business opportunities and explore new markets in Europe.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq presiding over board of directors meeting here on Sunday said that PFC along Chenone will be participating in this international mega event that attracts thousands of global manufacturers from all over the world which showcase their products. He said Chenone will also exhibit its high international quality products to capture their share in int’l market. He said it’s an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers. He said this fair also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative. Mian Kashif said PFC and Chenone have already attended several other international fairs in US, China, Italy, Sri Lanka etc and introduced its products which are in great demand. He hoped in getting orders from foreign buyers. He said main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the national economy and TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products. He said he will also hold series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail government unprecedented special package for foreign investors. He said he will also highlight salient features of the package and invite them to a new stable and secure Pakistan a heaven for investment.

