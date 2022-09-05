Staff Reporter

PHA sends relief goods for flood affected families

LAHORE    –    Parks and Horticul­ture Authority (PHA) on Sunday dispatched a truckload of relief goods to Rajanpur for flood vic­tims. PHA Chairman Ya­sir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan, Director General Tasar Ahmad supervised the dispatch process and prayed for flood victims. On the oc­casion, the chairman said that PHA had set up a camp at Jilani Park for the collection of re­lief items, in which, PHA employees and officers had generously donated cash and necessary relief goods for flood victims. He said that more relief goods were being sent for the rehabilitation of flood victims. He said that food hampers, mineral waters, clothes, shoes, mosquito nets, milk powder, medi­cines, tents, ration bags and other food items were sent. Director Gen­eral Tasar Ahmad appre­ciated the staff and of­ficials of the department for arranging relief aids for flood-stricken people and hoped to arrange more in large quantity next time.

