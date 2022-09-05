Agencies

PHA tasked to ensure beautification of Sargodha

SARGODHA   –    Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan tasked the Parks Horticulture Authority (PHA) to make all out efforts for the beautification of horticulture and large-scale plantation in the city. She stated this while visiting various major parks of the city along with Director General PHA  Farid Ahmed here on Sunday.  According to PHA spokesman, PHA DG Farid Ahmed briefed the Commissioner about the new initiatives taken for uplift of greenbelts, beatification of entrance and exit points of the city and plantation across the city. “PHA Staff has been fully mobilized in the field and 20 points had been identified in the city  limits for developing green pockets with heavy plantation,” he added.  The Commissioner also visited proposed site of ladies park and inspected the ongoing work. She stressed for planting fruity trees in the vast lawns and floral beauty to the landscape.

