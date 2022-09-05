PM Shehbaz dubs NHA workers, AC Machh national heroes

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday eulogized the efforts of all those officials and workers of National Highway Authority and a female assistant commissioner of Machh who are working hard to restore the communication infrastructure damaged during the recent floods in Balochistan.

The prime minister who visited Quetta on Sunday and later took an aerial view of the flood-hit areas in Balochistan tweeted today: “During my visit to Balochistan, I met Assistant Commissioner Machh Ayesha Zehri and the officials and workers of NHA who are working diligently for the restoration of highways, publiPM c works and infrastructure after the flood. You all are the heroes of the nation and the entire nation including me is proud of you.”

During his visit to Balochistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz also announced a grant of Rs5 million relief for the labourers working to restore the highway and another Rs1m grant for those working on the restoration of a major pipeline supplying gas to Quetta and other areas.

He also announced Rs3m for labourers who have restored the Bibi Nani bridge.

PM Shehbaz also appreciated Machh AC Ayesha Zehri for her finest efforts during the flood. He himself went to meet the brave daughter of Balochistan and elevated her spirits with a round of applause.

Ayesha showed her best performance during the disastrous times of the flood in different areas of Machh.