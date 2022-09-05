News Desk

PM visits Qambar Shahdadkot to review rescue, relief activities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Qambar Shahdadkot District of Sindh to review the rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas there.

The Prime Minister is on his visit to relief camp in Qambar Shahdadkot, where he also plans to meet the flood victims.

The authorities briefed the PM regarding the relief activities and operations being carried out to rescue people under the current situation.

Meanwhile in a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that during his visit to Balochistan yesterday, he met with Assistant Commissioner Mach Ayesha Zehri and the officials and workers of NHA who are working diligently to restore highways, public works and infrastructure.

He said the entire nation including him is proud of these heroes of the nation.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

IHC bars federal govt from harassing, arresting journalists

Karachi

PDM becomes active to remove Punjab CM

National

Swat Expressway partially closed due to land sliding

Islamabad

Growth rate to remain at 2.3pc after Rs2000 bn losses in floods: finance ministry

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz dubs NHA workers, AC Machh national heroes

Islamabad

Flash floods claim another 24 lives across Pakistan

Karachi

Karachi: Two dead after vans collide with oil tanker

National

US Congress delegation visits flood-hit areas

Headlines

‘Hold yourself accountable for your actions,’ IHC tells Imran Khan

Karachi

PIA to induct five new aircraft in its fleet

1 of 9,328

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More