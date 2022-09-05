PM visits Qambar Shahdadkot to review rescue, relief activities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Qambar Shahdadkot District of Sindh to review the rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas there.

The Prime Minister is on his visit to relief camp in Qambar Shahdadkot, where he also plans to meet the flood victims.

The authorities briefed the PM regarding the relief activities and operations being carried out to rescue people under the current situation.

Meanwhile in a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that during his visit to Balochistan yesterday, he met with Assistant Commissioner Mach Ayesha Zehri and the officials and workers of NHA who are working diligently to restore highways, public works and infrastructure.

He said the entire nation including him is proud of these heroes of the nation.