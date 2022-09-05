Power Division directs XWDiscos, KE to revise unpaid bills of consumers using upto 300 units

Islamabad – The Power Division has directed XWDISCOS and KE to revise unpaid bills, of the consumers using upto 300 units, for the month of August 2022 and issue the credit of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) in September 2022 billing month to the consumers who have already paid their bills.

Following the prime minister directives regarding relief in fuel charges adjustment to the electricity consumers using up to 300 unit, for the month of August 2022, the Power Division has issued directives to all the ex-WAPDA power distribution companies (XWDiscos) and K-Electric (KE) for the implementation of PM directives.

“The undersigned is hereby directed to convey the PM directions conveyed vide letter dated 3rd September 2022 regarding FCA to be charged in August 2022 billing month to the electricity consumers of XWDISCOs and KE, said the letter available with The Nation.

“DISCOs and K-Electric are directed to implement the following with immediate effect: Non-ToU Domestic Non-Protected consumers having 201-300 units consumption shall not pay any FCA in August 2022 billing month,” the letter said.

Keeping in view the above criteria, it is further directed to revise the already issued unpaid bills for the month of August 2022 and extend the due date, issue the credit of FCA in September 2022 billing month to the consumers who have already paid their bills for the month of August 2022.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) said that on the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shehbaz Sharif and the Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, IESCO has provided relief to the consumers in the form of fuel price adjustment in view of the rains and floods in the country.

According to the details, those domestic tariff consumers with single phase meters who have used 201 to 300 units during the month of June 2022 have been completely waved off the amount of fuel price adjustment in their electricity bills for the month of August 2022 and due date has also been extended till September 12, 2022. The revised and extended bills have been uploaded on IESCO website www.iesco.com.pk. Customers can get the duplicate copy of corrected and extended bill from IESCO website, concerned SDO/Revenue Offices or nearest customer service, said the spokesperson. IESCO customers who fulfill the above conditions and have submitted their August 2022 bill amount deposited for fuel price adjustment will be credited in the bill of September 2022, for this the customers do not need to visit IESCO offices. Further protected consumers whose units consumed in the last 6 months are 200 or less than 200 have already been given relief of Rs6 per unit in support of the fuel price adjustment for August 2022 electricity bills on the instructions of the Government of Pakistan, the spokesperson said.