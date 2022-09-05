RCB authorities directed to utilise all available resources to control dengue

rawalpindi-The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) have been directed to utilize all available resources to control dengue and accelerate the ongoing anti-dengue campaign besides strictly monitoring anti-dengue activities in all Cantt areas as September and October are very important regarding control of dengue.

According to Cantonment Executive Officer, Imran Gulzar, the authorities concerned had been directed that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against negligent officials.

He also informed that 17 FIRs were registered against the rules violators while several shopkeepers were also issued warning during last week.

Over Rs 50,000 fines were also imposed for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to control dengue, he added.

He said September and October were very important regarding control of dengue as most of the cases were reported during this period so the teams must focus activities to ensure elimination of dengue larvae.

The CEO said that anti-dengue surveillance activities, elimination of larvae, IRS spray and fogging was being carried out in Cantt areas while special teams on emergency basis had also been constituted.

He informed that anti-dengue teams visited Chamanabad, Masrial Road, Allahabad, Westridge Bazar, Afshan Colony, Gawalmandi, Koh-e-Noor, Mukaram Town, Qasimabad, Milatabad, Shahbaz Town, Naseerabad and other areas during last week and issued several notices.

He said that so far 54 FIRs had been registered while fines amounting to Rs 315,000 were also imposed on the violators during this season. Anti-dengue spray was also conducted in over 430 houses, he added.

The CEO urged the residents to play their due role and remove stagnant water from rooftops and other places besides cooperating with the anti-dengue teams.

He said the citizens were also being educated and informed about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

Lady health workers during door-to-door campaign were visiting houses to educate the community particularly females about preventive measures against the disease, he added.

The main focus of the campaign was on public health education, he said and informed that the sanitary staff had been directed to ensure timely cleanliness and proper solid waste disposal in all areas.

The RCB teams were also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyard godowns and apprising the citizens about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against dengue, he said adding, the teams were also removing stagnant water and dengue larvae from several breeding sites.

The vulnerable points were regularly being checked and special inspection was being conducted to check dengue mosquito larvae, he said.

The CEO urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and roof tops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers, water drums and scrap items.