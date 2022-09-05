APP

Rehabilitation of flood-victims utmost target of govt: KP minister

PESHAWAR    –    KP Minister for Environment & Wildlife Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar on Sunday said that utmost target of the provincial government is the speedy rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

Talking to different delegations here, he said that the government would not tolerate any negligence in provision of relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

He directed the concerned authorities and public representatives of the local government to extend all possible assistance to the flood-affected people to prove their patriotism in true sense.

