Rs3.5b relief, rehab project for flood affectees launched

LAHORE – Soon after the devastating floods that ravaged parts of Pakistan, Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) has launched a project worth Rs. 3.5 billion to carry out relief and rehabilitation activities to facilitate the flood victims.

While talking to the media at Jamaat-e-Islami’s head­quarters at Mansoora here, Dr. Mohsin Ansari, President of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) said that a number of countries wanted to work together for the re­habilitation of flood victims through HHRD, which had been working in Pakistan for the last 16 years in helping humanity irrespective of race, caste and religion.

Javed Saddiqui, chief executive officer of HHRD in the US said that the recent rains and floods caused more de­struction than the 2005 earthquake. According to the re­port of the organization that monitors international NGOs in America, HHRD ranks first in terms of transparency, as HHRD works in Pakistan in consultation with other gov­ernment agencies. HHRD Country Director Muhammad Saleem Mansoori while briefing media about the situation of flood-hit areas said that the recent rains and floods have engulfed the whole of Pakistan. Currently, the most affect­ed areas include the districts of Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, adding that among them, especially the communities that were living in the villages around the rivers have been affected more.

Thousands of people have lost their lives while millions of people are homeless and forced to live in the open. “Water is standing in many areas. In the flood hit areas, no stove is lit or food is cooked. Women, elderly and children are the most affected.