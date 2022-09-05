Rs3.5b relief, rehab project for flood affectees launched

Lahore-Soon after the devastating floods that ravaged parts of Pakistan, Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) has launched a project worth Rs. 3.5 billion to carry out relief and rehabilitation activities to facilitate the flood victims.

While talking to the media at Jamaat-e-Islami’s headquarters at Mansoora here, Dr. Mohsin Ansari, President of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) said that a number of countries wanted to work together for the rehabilitation of flood victims through HHRD, which had been working in Pakistan for the last 16 years in helping humanity irrespective of race, caste and religion.

Javed Saddiqui, chief executive officer of HHRD in the US said that the recent rains and floods caused more destruction than the 2005 earthquake.

According to the report of the organization that monitors international NGOs in America, HHRD ranks first in terms of transparency, as HHRD works in Pakistan in consultation with other government agencies.

HHRD Country Director Muhammad Saleem Mansoori while briefing media about the situation of flood-hit areas said that the recent rains and floods have engulfed the whole of Pakistan. Currently, the most affected areas include the districts of Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, adding that among them, especially the communities that were living in the villages around the rivers have been affected more.

Thousands of people have lost their lives while millions of people are homeless and forced to live in the open.

“Water is standing in many areas. In the flood hit areas, no stove is lit or food is cooked. Women, elderly and children are the most affected. Many people’s lives are still in danger. It is a very bad situation. People are living in a very painful situation. People’s houses are submerged in water and their property has been destroyed. Our donor must support these people in these dire situations,” Mansoori added.

As usual, the HHRD in these critical situations has started relief projects in 21 districts affected by rains and floods, he said, adding that currently more than 70,000 people across the country, including Balochistan, Sindh, KP have been given relief.

“Relief camps are being set up. Dry ration is being distributed. Cooked food is being delivered door to door. Medical camp has been started under our health program,” he added.

Under HHRD, the teams are currently working in Fazilpur, Rajanpur, Taunsa Sharif in South Punjab.

In KP, projects are underway in Charsadda, Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, and in Sindh, relief operations are underway in the flood-affected areas of Nawabshah, Dadu, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kashmore, Kundhkot and Karachi.

While in Balochistan, relief operations are being carried out for the flood victims in Lassa Bela, Nushki, Loralai, Quetta, Pashin, Qila Saifullah, Daki and Jafarabad.