Saeed Ghani stresses need for ensuring health facilities to rain victims

MIRPURKHAS – Sindh Minister for Labour and Manpower Saeed Ghani on Sunday presided over a meeting with the district administration in the commissioner office to review post rain and flood situation.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Hari Ram Kishori Laal, Zulfiqar Shah, Mir Tariq Talpur, Additional Commissioner Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhart, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Assistant Commissioner and officers of relevant departments.

Saeed Ghani stressed the need for ensuring medical facilities to rain-victims at any cost and for this purpose additional staff of doctors and paramedics could be hired on honorarium and on daily wages.

He said, “we realize the pain of rain-hit people and will provide every possible assistance to destitute people.”

Saeed Ghani said that at present more than 10 lac tents were required and for this purpose international agencies were also requested to arrange tents.

MPA Syed Zulfiqar Shah stressed the need for seeking Pakistan Army’s help for de-watering in Sanghar, Khipro, Hingorno, Mirpurkhas and other areas.

MPA Hari Raam Kishori Laal warned that if proper arrangements could not be ensured for de-watering work it may be harmful because with expediting drainage work rehabilitation of rain-victims and cultivation of rice and other crops would be carried out.

MPA Tariq Talpur apprised the meeting that without giving cut to zero point rain de-watering could not be carried out properly from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and other areas, however after giving cut to zero point rain-hit people could be rehabilitated to their concerned areas.

DC Mirpurkhas briefed about over all situation and said that all districts of Mirpurkhas division were badly affected by torrential rains and floods and more than 57 relief camps were established on urgent basis for rain-hit people arriving from different districts ensuring ration and other essential items.

He said that PDMA has provided 3000 tents so far however more tents were required to accommodate the maximum number of rain-hit people.