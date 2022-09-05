Senior politician Nazir Jutt calls on CM

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Sunday that the number of medical camps had been increased in the flood affected areas to prevent spread of infectious diseases among the flood victims. He was talking to the media after meeting a senior politician Nazir Ahmad Jutt at his office, here on Sunday.

The CM said that the present times demand all political parties and individuals think above politics, as real politics at the moment was serving the grief-stricken humanity. The chief minister said that necessary medical facilities and medicines for prevention from infectious diseases are available in surplus quantity in the flood-hit areas. He said Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal was once again present in the affected areas, while provincial ministers were also overseeing the relief activities in the affected areas.

Parvez said that he was himself overseeing the steps being taken for rehabilitation of the affectees. He emphasised that coming forward to help the flood affectees was a noble act, adding that it is our collective responsibility to help the calamity-stricken people of the country. He highlighted that the Punjab government was providing all possible resources to help the flood affectees.