Our Staff Reporter

Seven outlaws arrested, arms seized in Peshawar

Peshawar    –    Seven alleged criminals including three members of a robbers’ gang were nabbed during raids in the provincial capital on Sunday.

A police official said that while probing a robbery in Chamkani locality, a police team traced a gang and arrested three gangsters identified as Taj Rehman, Aliman Shah and Abdul Wahid. The arrestees confessed to committing robberies at gunpoint and also surrendered Rs0.1 million cash, several pistols and a motorbike used in the crimes.

Meanwhile, two armed men were arrested while they were sitting in an ambush in Chamkani. The cops also recovered one Kalashnikov and pistols from them and said the arrestees confessed involvement in armed dacoities.

Another two accused were arrested during an investigation into a robbery case in Pishtakhara locality where an Afghan national’s house had been robbed.

The official said that Capital City Police Officer Ijaz Khan had directed the divisional SPs to improve patrolling in the nook and corner of the provincial capital to fight street and other crimes.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Power Division directs XWDiscos, KE to revise unpaid bills of consumers using upto 300 units

Business

PFC to take part in int’l expo in Istanbul

Business

Farmers advised to start vegetables cultivation in Sept

Business

Germany agrees 65b euro inflation relief package

Business

Govt urged to take measures to control inflation

Business

Pak-China enhancing agricultural coop under CPEC: Commercial Counsellor

Business

CIFTIS: MoU signed to enhance Pak-China cooperation in buffalo business

Business

A cap on Russian oil prices? G7 eyes untried, risky plan

Business

PCJCCI suggests Pak dairy products’ export to China

Entertainment

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia

1 of 10,623

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More