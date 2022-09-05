Some unanswered questions

The Election Commission of Pakistan announced the prohibited funding case against the PTI verdict on August 2, 2022. The ECP had reserved judgement in the case on June 21, 2022.

What was the ECP doing during its three hours long full-fledged meeting on August 01, 2022? The date for announcing the reserved verdict could simply be announced by the ECP spokesman.

The ECP has since announced its verdict against PTI in the prohibited funding case and taken up all. So far, there is no word as to when similar cases against PPP, PML-N, JUI-F and other political parties represented in the parliament are to be decided and announced.

A large number of national, regional and regional political parties are registered with the ECP but hardly much less than two dozen of them participate in the general elections as and when these are held. Why doesn’t the ECP fix a period of at least five years for revising the registered parties list deleting names of those parties which are idle for years together please as the country needs a minimum number of registered parties which are actively participating in the general elections as such?

Under the Election Laws of Pakistan, can a political hold two top offices in two political parties? Former President Asif Ali Zardari is the Co-Chairman of PPP and calling the all shots though his son Bilawal is the chairman of the party. Asif Ali Zardari is also the President/Chairman of the PPP Parliamentarians.

M.Z.RIFAT,

Lahore.