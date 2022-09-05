Special UAE plane carrying relief goods lands in Lahore

LAHORE – A special plane of the United Arab Emirates carrying relief goods for the flood victims landed in Lahore on Sunday. Charge d’ Affaires UAE Embassy Rashid Al Ali handed over the relief goods to the Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal who thanked the UAE government on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi for its timely help. “We are grateful to the UAE for sending relief goods for the flood affectees of Punjab”, he said, adding that UAE had been standing with Pakistan in every difficult hour. Provincial Minister apprised UAE envoy and the delegation about the ongoing relief activities in the flood affected areas.The minister said the relief goods sent by the UAE will soon be distributed among the affectees. Charge d’ Affaires of UAE Embassy Rashid Al Ali said: “It is our duty to help our Pakistani flood affected brothers and sisters. Meanwhile, CM Parvez Elahi thanked the UAE and their Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zabi adding that the UAE government had always greatly helped the people of Pakistan in every time of difficulty and trial. The CM stated that the friendship of Pakistan and the brotherly Islamic country UAE is tied in eternal relationships.