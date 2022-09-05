Swat Expressway partially closed due to land sliding

Swat Expressway is partially closed at Katling due to land sliding on Monday.

A Motorway Police spokesman said that Motorway Police is diverting the traffic through alternative routes.

The traffic coming from Islamabad and Peshawar is being diverted from Katling Interchange.

While the traffic coming from Swat will be stopped at Chakdara.

Motorway Police, on the instructions of IG Khalid Mehmood, has started the process of removing the debris immediately.

They requested the people to avoid unnecessary travel in view of the weather conditions

