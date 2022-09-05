Our Staff Reporter

Two die, 3 injured as relief truck overturns in Badin

BADIN – A truck loaded with relief goods for the flood victims overturned in Badin on Sunday, resulting in death of two people. According to details, the mishap occurred on Karachi road in Badin where a truck carrying relief goods overturned. Two people died while three people were seriously injured and were rushed to the Badin DHQ hospital for medical treatment, said rescue officials. The deceased were identified as Shahzeb and Muhammad Younis and all the victims of the accident belong to kacchi community of Karachi.

More Stories
Business

Power Division directs XWDiscos, KE to revise unpaid bills of consumers using upto 300 units

Business

PFC to take part in int’l expo in Istanbul

Business

Farmers advised to start vegetables cultivation in Sept

Business

Germany agrees 65b euro inflation relief package

Business

Govt urged to take measures to control inflation

Business

Pak-China enhancing agricultural coop under CPEC: Commercial Counsellor

Business

CIFTIS: MoU signed to enhance Pak-China cooperation in buffalo business

Business

A cap on Russian oil prices? G7 eyes untried, risky plan

Business

PCJCCI suggests Pak dairy products’ export to China

Entertainment

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia

1 of 2,048

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More