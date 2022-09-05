News Desk

‘Unpopular’ Meghan Markle fighting ‘turf war’ against firm

LONDON – Meghan Markle has come under fire for ‘turning hostile’ in her turf war against the Firm. This revelation has been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. He made the admissions to the Daily Star and was quoted saying, “She has made some extremely bad mistakes in this interview.”
“The idiocy of mentioning Nelson Mandela in the piece shows she is not taking advice or she is listening to very bad advice. In her interview in The Cut, she says she can say anything. This will be taken as a threat to the royal family.” “It is therefore particularly strange timing that she and Harry are visiting the U.K. next month. She is unpopular and at war with the press and in a rift with the royal family.” “They are also hostile and a clear danger to the royal family with Harry’s memoir due out soon,” he added. Before concluding the commentator noted, “I don’t see a reconciliation and certainly not their resuming their royal duties in any form. They are unpredictable.”

More Stories
Business

Power Division directs XWDiscos, KE to revise unpaid bills of consumers using upto 300 units

Business

PFC to take part in int’l expo in Istanbul

Business

Farmers advised to start vegetables cultivation in Sept

Business

Germany agrees 65b euro inflation relief package

Business

Govt urged to take measures to control inflation

Business

Pak-China enhancing agricultural coop under CPEC: Commercial Counsellor

Business

CIFTIS: MoU signed to enhance Pak-China cooperation in buffalo business

Business

A cap on Russian oil prices? G7 eyes untried, risky plan

Business

PCJCCI suggests Pak dairy products’ export to China

Entertainment

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia

1 of 3,158

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More