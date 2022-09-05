MATEEN HAIDER

US delegation visits flood-hit Sindh areas

ISLAMABAD    –   A high-powered US Congressional delegation headed by democrat Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee visited flood hit areas in Dadu district of the Sindh province on Sunday and personally assessed the damages caused by floods.

The delegation, which arrived in Islamabad Sunday morning, flew to Sindh on a special flight and landed in Hyderabad. The delegation after getting the initial briefing flew to interior Sindh.

The US delegation which also included the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome reviewed the flood situation on the ground and during an aerial view of the area.

“Before visit to affected areas, the delegation was briefed on the losses and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas   and ongoing relief operations by Major General Dilawar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Dadu Syed Murtaza Ali Shah and others,” Tahir Javed, democrat leader accompanying the delegation told The Nation on phone.

The delegation praised the rescue and rehabilitation efforts of the armed forces and civil administration of Pakistan and expressed satisfaction. The US congresswoman also met flood victims and distributed gifts among them.

Most of the cities in Sindh province were severely affected in the recent floods.

The delegation was told that heavy monsoon rains and subsequent flash floods have affected almost 10 million people and killed almost 518 people in Sindh only.

Tahir Javed said the delegation took an aerial view of several cities of Sindh including Sehwan and personally witnessed the damages caused by floods.

The delegation would return to Islamabad after completion of its visit of Sindh and Balochistan provinces, and would meet PM Shehbaz Sharif,   Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and PTI chief Imran Khan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Power Division directs XWDiscos, KE to revise unpaid bills of consumers using upto 300 units

Business

PFC to take part in int’l expo in Istanbul

Business

Farmers advised to start vegetables cultivation in Sept

Business

Germany agrees 65b euro inflation relief package

Business

Govt urged to take measures to control inflation

Business

Pak-China enhancing agricultural coop under CPEC: Commercial Counsellor

Business

CIFTIS: MoU signed to enhance Pak-China cooperation in buffalo business

Business

A cap on Russian oil prices? G7 eyes untried, risky plan

Business

PCJCCI suggests Pak dairy products’ export to China

Entertainment

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia

1 of 11,574

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More