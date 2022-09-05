US delegation visits flood-hit Sindh areas

ISLAMABAD – A high-powered US Congressional delegation headed by democrat Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee visited flood hit areas in Dadu district of the Sindh province on Sunday and personally assessed the damages caused by floods.

The delegation, which arrived in Islamabad Sunday morning, flew to Sindh on a special flight and landed in Hyderabad. The delegation after getting the initial briefing flew to interior Sindh.

The US delegation which also included the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome reviewed the flood situation on the ground and during an aerial view of the area.

“Before visit to affected areas, the delegation was briefed on the losses and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas and ongoing relief operations by Major General Dilawar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Dadu Syed Murtaza Ali Shah and others,” Tahir Javed, democrat leader accompanying the delegation told The Nation on phone.

The delegation praised the rescue and rehabilitation efforts of the armed forces and civil administration of Pakistan and expressed satisfaction. The US congresswoman also met flood victims and distributed gifts among them.

Most of the cities in Sindh province were severely affected in the recent floods.

The delegation was told that heavy monsoon rains and subsequent flash floods have affected almost 10 million people and killed almost 518 people in Sindh only.

Tahir Javed said the delegation took an aerial view of several cities of Sindh including Sehwan and personally witnessed the damages caused by floods.

The delegation would return to Islamabad after completion of its visit of Sindh and Balochistan provinces, and would meet PM Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and PTI chief Imran Khan.