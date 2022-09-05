Verstappen continues winning streak in home Dutch GP

ZANDVOORT-Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix from pole position for the second year in a row on Sunday to send the fans wild and his Formula One world championship lead into triple figures. He added a bonus point for the fastest lap as George Russell finished second for Mercedes and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completed the podium at Zandvoort. “They threw everything at us but we made the right calls,” said Verstappen over the radio as he celebrated his fourth win in a row, and 10th in 15 races to surge 109 points clear at the top. “It’s always special to win your home grand prix, this year I had to work for it even more,” he added as the grandstands full of orange-shirted fans — most of the 105,000 attendance — went into party overdrive. Leclerc and Verstappen’s Mexican team mate Sergio Perez are tied on points in second place overall, with the Ferrari driver ahead on wins with seven rounds remaining, but Verstappen’s second title looks a formality. In the constructors’ standings, Red Bull have 511 points to Ferrari’s 376. Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth, the Briton fuming at his team after leading a race he might have won but for the timing of safety cars and a tyre strategy that left him on slower tyres than rivals. The Mercedes drivers had run one-two for the first time this season, after rivals made their first pitstops, with the pair on an initial one-stop strategy while Verstappen planned for two.