Virus on the rise

I would like to draw the attention of the livestock department and municipal cooperation to take strict measures to control the lumpy virus disease. The lumpy virus disease is caused by the Capripoxvirus, also known as the Neethling virus. which is an emerging threat to livestock worldwide. It is genetically related to the goatpox and sheeppox virus family. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes. This disease is identified by nodules on the skin and other parts of the animal body.

Eid-UL-Adha is around the corner, people are hesitating in buying the animals for sacrifice because they think that the meat was also infected by the disease. Secretary livestock should need to release funds for taking preventive measures against the disease’s spread. The government should need to establish veterinary control rooms. It is need of the hour that animals were being checked by the vets when they were imported. The government should set up more check posts at the entry and exit points of the provinces to monitor animals that were being brought to the livestock market. Without certification, no animal should be allowed to enter the market.

KHUSHAL KHAN,

Peshawar.