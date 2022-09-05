Staff Reporter

WCLA revives traditional Dangal

LAHORE    –   The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has re­vived traditional ‘Dangal’ in the walled city. Ac­cording to WCLA sources on Sunday, more than 200 wrestlers from all over the country partici­pated in the event held here at Mochi Park while 10,000 people witnessed it. Traders of the walled city supported the dan­gal and provided finan­cial assistance. Sources said that from now on­wards this dangal event would be held every year. Malu wrestler won the dangal after defeating Mohsin Mochi wrestler Rustam Gujra. Heera Baloch wrestler defeated Umar wrestler Jardan­wala while competition between Arshad Pathan and Usman Tobewala, Rustam Toba Tek Singh ended in a tie. Similarly contest between Mamay wrestler vs Abdul Rehm­an Gujranwala tied. Com­petition between Rashid Gujjar and Qurban Ka­hanahwala also ended in a tie. Mithu ‘Pehlwan’ and Wasim Gadhi match also tied. Abdul Wahab Pehlwan defeated Asif Pehlwan. Apart from this, competitions of muscle boat and open wrestling were also held.

