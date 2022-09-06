Staff Reporter

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country

ISLAMABAD   –   An earthquake measuring 5.3 on Richter scale jolted feder­al capital Islamabad and sever­al cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on late Sunday night. The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pesha­war, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swa­bi, Mohmand, Bajour, Buner and their adjacent areas, private news channel reported. People came out of their homes in pan­ic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the country. Ac­cording to US Geological Survey data, the epicenter of the earth­quake was located in the Koh Hindukush mountainous region in Afghanistan at the depth of 10 kilometres.

