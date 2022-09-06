Armed Forces take oath to defend motherland, not politicians like Imran: Defence Minister
Kh Asif grills PTI chief for attacking defence institutions under inimical design.
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif Tuesday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for attacking country’s economy and defence institutions under the inimical designs of the enemies of Pakistan.
Addressing the media briefing held here, the minister said after independence our perpetual enemy India had two main targets of economy and defence namely the armed forces to weaken Pakistan.
Minister said, “Yesterday in Faisalabad Imran Khan made comments on COAS (Chief of Army Staff) appointment. If people like Khan will be made the focus of processions then they will harm the defence related interests of Pakistan. In the past few months Imran Khan clearly targeted these two areas.”
Asif added that the PTI chairman during his tenure in October past year started making the matter of appointments in the Armed Forces as a topic of public discussion. “We passed the no confidence motion after his allies decided to leave him [Imran Khan]. But after that he started targeting forces and called them names like neutrals and animals,” he said.