Baseball-5 C’ship to be organized to collect funds for flood victims

LAHORE -The Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) has announced to hold a Baseball-5 Championship in Karachi next month to help the families affected by the recent floods in the country. The income generated from the event will be used to rehabilitate displaced families, according to SFP General Secretary Asif Azeem. Total 16 teams from different departments and universities will participate in the championship, which will be divided into four groups, while a special brochure will also be released for fundraising. In this context, the WBSC Secretary Dato Low Beng Choo will also be contacted. This was decided in a special meeting chaired by SFP President Haider Khan Lehri. On the occasion, Secretary Asif Azim said hundreds of precious lives have been lost due to the flood disaster, while millions of families have lost their lifetime savings and livestock, which will take several months for resettlement. In these testing times, the SFP, considering its national responsibility, has decided to collect funds and necessities of life for the homeless families through the Baseball-5 Championship, he said. Asif said a committee has been formed to conduct the event and collect relief funds, which include the secretaries of all the units affiliated to the SFP, with the advice of which the collected funds and equipment will be distributed in the affected areas.