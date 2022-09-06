Canadian HC calls for close ties with Pakistan

LAHORE – Canadian High Commissioner Ms Wendy Gilmour called on Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at his office on Monday. She discussed matters of mu­tual interest and expressed re­gret over flood-related losses in Pakistan.

The CM welcomed interna­tional assistance to flood af­fectees and maintained that the flood waters had caused colos­sal damages and the govern­ment was following a compre­hensive strategy to rehabilitate the affected people.

“Pakistan and Canada enjoy the best friendly relations while a good number of Pakistanis are also residing there”, he remarked. He, however, stressed the need for taking solid steps to pro­mote trade and economic rela­tions by expanding cooperation in education, health and energy production sectors. “A proactive approach is needed to promote trade and economic coopera­tion between Canada and Punjab province and the time has come to take steps for further expand­ing cooperation in different sec­tors”. In this regard, the exchange of trade delegations would give impetus to bilateral cooperation, concluded the CM.

Ms Wendy Gilmour expressed the desire to promote coop­eration between Canada and Punjab in different sectors. Ca­nadian Consular (Commercial) and Senior Trade Commissioner Michael Lazaruk and Chairman Nestle Pakistan Syed Yawar Ali were also present