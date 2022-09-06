Captain, four soldiers embrace martyrdom in NW operation

Four terrorists killed, weapons recovered: ISPR.

RAWALPINDI – Security forces con­ducted an Intelli­gence-Based Operation (IBO) in area of Boyya, North Waziristan Dis­trict on Monday.

“During the opera­tion, intense fire ex­change took place be­tween our troops and terrorists. Our troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location. Resultantly, four ter­rorists were killed,” says a press release is­sued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). “Weapon & ammunition recovered from terror­ists who remained active­ly involved in terrorist activities against securi­ty forces,” the ISPR said. However, during intense exchange of fire, Captain Abdul Wali (26, r/o Wana / South Waziristan Dis­trict), Naib Subedar Nawaz (45 years, resident of Ab­bottabad), Havaldar Ghu­lam Ali (34 years, resident of Sargodha), Lance Naik Ilyas (33 years, resident of Mianwali) and Sepoy Zafar Ullah (29 years, resident of Mianwali) having fought gallantly, embraced Sha­hadat. “Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terror­ists found in the area,” the ISPR said. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished.