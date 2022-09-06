Captain, four soldiers embrace martyrdom in NW operation
Four terrorists killed, weapons recovered: ISPR.
RAWALPINDI – Security forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in area of Boyya, North Waziristan District on Monday.
“During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between our troops and terrorists. Our troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location. Resultantly, four terrorists were killed,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). “Weapon & ammunition recovered from terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces,” the ISPR said. However, during intense exchange of fire, Captain Abdul Wali (26, r/o Wana / South Waziristan District), Naib Subedar Nawaz (45 years, resident of Abbottabad), Havaldar Ghulam Ali (34 years, resident of Sargodha), Lance Naik Ilyas (33 years, resident of Mianwali) and Sepoy Zafar Ullah (29 years, resident of Mianwali) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. “Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished.