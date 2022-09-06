News Desk

Climate Change, global warming accelerating glacial melting: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that climate change and global warming had accelerated glacial melting, particularly affecting Gilgit Baltistan region.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah who called on him.

The president said that recent floods had badly affected the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation in the country and the flood situation in Gilgit Baltistan.

The matter of permanent appointment of voice chancellor of Baltistan university was also discussed.

The president said university was playing a key role in the provision of higher education to the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

He stressed upon the need to resolve issues of the university on priority basis.

The president observed that there existed huge potential in tourism and mineral sectors of Gilgit Baltistan.

