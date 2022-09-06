CM Murad secures $92m WB aid for relief, rehab of flood-hit

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has suc­cessfully got an approv­al of $92 million from World Bank for relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

The CM presented the ‘Sindh case’ in his meet­ing with the World Bank Country Director Najy Behhassine.

The chief minister also presented a case of the rehabilitation of the irrigation and drainage network which would cost around $1000 mil­lion for which the World Bank team would as­sess the damages and present the case to the board for approval.

Murad said that Sindh had received an un­precedented rainfall in the monsoon season of July-August 2022. “The magnitude of it can be assessed from the fact that it has rained more than 308 percent over and above the average rainfall in July and 784 percent above the aver­age rainfall in August. The flash floods of 2010 had affected only Right Bank of river Indus and were mainly riverine caused by heavy out­flows from the north of Pakistan resulted in the death of 414 humans, whereas, the floods of 2011 were the outcome of heavy rainfalls im­pacting mostly Left Bank of river Indus,” he added.

He said that in the wake of the 2011 floods, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB) had conducted a Damage and Needs Assessment (DNA) and reported that out of total of Rs324.5 billion damage estimates of the entire country, Sindh suffered the most to the extent of Rs310.7 billion.

“Unfortunately, the current rainfalls have proved more destruc­tive with a widespread impact on all the 30 dis­tricts of the province which have been directly affected. This unprec­edented rainfall has not only caused the loss of life, but has damaged the properties, infrastruc­ture including roads, livestock, and agriculture crops at an enormous scale. The damage is still ongoing,” he added.

Murad said that pre­liminary estimates sug­gested a loss of more than Rs860 billion to the province. He added that it was believed that the actual losses were much more than the initial estimates which would be revealed after a comprehensive and systematic survey of damages in the entire province.

According to Murad Ali Shah, his govern­ment had declared 23 districts, including their 101 talukas and 5,718 dehs as calamity-hit areas. Over 1.5 million houses, 11,734 animals, and 3,171,726 acres of crops have been dam­aged completely. There, he said his government was in dire need of funds to rescue, revive and rehabilitate the devastated sectors.

The chief minister pro­posed that $57 million may be reappropriated from World Bank-fund­ed projects, including $27 million from CLICK, $8 million from agricul­ture projects, and Rs22 billion from PDMA. He added that these funds would be diverted for flood relief.

The CM said that another $35 million, including $25 mil­lion from KWSSIP and $10 million from the SELECT (Education) project could be re-ap­propriated for rehabili­tation works.