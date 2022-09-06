CM Punjab to meet delegation of Lahore Gymkhana

A delegation of Lahore Gymkhana met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

The delegation included members of the Committee of Management under the chairmanship of Chairman Mian Misbah-ur-RehmanMian Misbah-ur-Rehman presented a check of 20 million rupees to Chief Minister Punjab Flood Relief Fund on behalf of Lahore Gymkhana to Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The delegation of Lahore Gymkhana appreciated the services of Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

The proceeds of the relief fund will be spent on the rehabilitation of the victims.

Effective monitoring of the relief fund will ensure transparency.

The spirit of helping brothers and sisters in distress is commendable.

Helping people who are surrounded by difficulties is a very favorite act in the sight of Allah.

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi appreciates the aid for rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood victims

Financial assistance to the victims from philanthropists is an example for others to follow.

Respected people should come forward and actively participate in this good work.

Never before in the history of Pakistan has there been such a large-scale destruction by flood.

The number of special medical campuses has been increased in the flood affected areas.

The medical campus has the necessary medical facilities and anti-epidemic drugs in abundance.

Dr. Jawad Sajid, Dr. Ali in the delegation of Lahore Gymkhana

Razzaq, Shaukat Javed, Kamran Lashari, Parvez Bhandara, Sarmad Nadeem, Wajid Aziz Khan, Samra Maruf Khan, Ahsan Saeed, Olad Hussain Rizvi were included.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister GM Sikandar and Secretary Information were also present on the occasion.