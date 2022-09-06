Contempt case: IHC directs Imran to be included in police investigation

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to be included in investigation with the police in the contempt of court case against him for threatening a female judge.

IHC stopped police to present a challan against the PTI Chairman. While a JIT has been formed against Imran Khan in contempt of court case.

The court has ordered the police to complete investigation and submit their report.

Earlier, IHC directed the former Prime Minister Imran Khan to resubmit his response in the contempt of court case.

