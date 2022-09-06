Staff Reporter

Course for gymnastic coaches begins

LAHORE – The course for technical advancement and capacity building of gymnastic coaches started here on Monday. The IOC Olympic Solidarity Technical Course for Gymnastics Coaches is being delivered by Hamid Reza Hashemi from Iran, who is FIG recognized International Expert. Thirty coaches will benefit from the course and will impart their expertise at various centers and coach teams of Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Army, HEC, Railways, Police and Wapda. Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan HI(M), President Pakistan Olympic Association (NOC Pakistan) attended the inauguration session and thanked IOC for supporting capacity building of Gymnastic Coaches in Pakistan.

 

More Stories
National

There should be no doubt about patriotism of Generals: Alvi

Karachi

CM Murad secures $92m WB aid for relief, rehab of flood-hit

Islamabad

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

Islamabad

Armed Forces take oath to defend motherland, not politicians like Imran: Defence Minister

Islamabad

IHC CJ shows concern over Imran’s remarks about COAS

Islamabad

SC dismisses FBR appeals for recovery of 30pc tax on employees’ bonuses

Islamabad

Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing

Islamabad

IHC seeks reply from SHO Kohsar, others

Lahore

Maryam lashes out at Imran over anti-army rant

Islamabad

Asif Zardari, Bilawal rebuke Imran Khan for controversial statement

1 of 3,942

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More