Course for gymnastic coaches begins
LAHORE – The course for technical advancement and capacity building of gymnastic coaches started here on Monday. The IOC Olympic Solidarity Technical Course for Gymnastics Coaches is being delivered by Hamid Reza Hashemi from Iran, who is FIG recognized International Expert. Thirty coaches will benefit from the course and will impart their expertise at various centers and coach teams of Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Army, HEC, Railways, Police and Wapda. Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan HI(M), President Pakistan Olympic Association (NOC Pakistan) attended the inauguration session and thanked IOC for supporting capacity building of Gymnastic Coaches in Pakistan.