Court extends interim bail of PML-N leaders till 8th

LAHORE    –     An anti-ter­rorism court (ATC) Monday extended interim bail of Pak­istan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders MPA Yasin Sohal and former MPA Ahsan Raza till Sept 8 in Lahore NAB office clash case. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein Yasin Sohal and Ahsan Raza appeared and got their at­tendance marked. The Na­tional Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, on behalf of the complainant NAB offi­cial, sought time for submit­ting arguments during the proceedings. The court ad­journed further hearing till Sept 8 and sought a detailed report along with case re­cord from police on the next date of hearing. The court also extended the interim bail of the PML-N leaders till Sept 8. The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership and party workers under sections 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Proce­dure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on Au­gust 11, 2020 at NAB office during appearance of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz be­fore an investigation team. The court had already con­firmed interim bail of Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Mu­hammad Safdar and other party leaders in the case

