Agencies

Court issues notice to NAB on PA Speaker’s plea

Sibtain Khan has challenged jurisdiction of court to hear Chiniot mines and minerals reference.

LAHORE      –   An accountability court on Monday issued notices to Na­tional Accountability Bureau (NAB) for Sept 27 on an ap­plication, filed by Punjab As­sembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, challenging jurisdiction of the court to hear the Chiniot mines and minerals reference.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani heard the application, filed by the speaker. Barrister Haider Ra­sool, on behalf of the speaker, argued before the court that the matter did not fall under its jurisdiction as Sibtain Khan had been accused of misuse of powers, but not corruption. He requested the court to send the reference to the bureau.

At this, the court issued no­tices to Bureau for Sept 27 and sought reply. Besides Sibtain, Salman Ghani, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Sattar and Imti­az Ahmad had been named as the accused in the reference, filed by the bureau. The bu­reau had alleged that Sibtain Khan exceeded his powers and awarded a multi-billion contract to a firm of his choice during 2007 when he was minister for mines and min­erals in the PML-Q govt. The bureau stated that the com­pany given the contract had a paid-up capital of Rs2.5m only and also lacked experience, re­quired for the project.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

There should be no doubt about patriotism of Generals: Alvi

Karachi

CM Murad secures $92m WB aid for relief, rehab of flood-hit

Islamabad

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

Islamabad

Armed Forces take oath to defend motherland, not politicians like Imran: Defence Minister

Islamabad

IHC CJ shows concern over Imran’s remarks about COAS

Islamabad

SC dismisses FBR appeals for recovery of 30pc tax on employees’ bonuses

Islamabad

Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing

Islamabad

IHC seeks reply from SHO Kohsar, others

Lahore

Maryam lashes out at Imran over anti-army rant

Islamabad

Asif Zardari, Bilawal rebuke Imran Khan for controversial statement

1 of 10,117

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More