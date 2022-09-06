Disqualifying Imran, containing his popularity can backfire: Sh Rashid

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said that disqualifying or containing the popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan can backfire.

Taking to Twitter, the former Interior Minister said that the country is facing a huge political pressure and going towards a closed street.

Sheikh Rashid while lashing out at the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), said that the PDM has fallen in the sink-hole they made for Imran Khan.

He said that country is facing food shortage, floods and diseases while the “thieves” only wanted to end their cases. He said the current rulers can only pose for pictures in security, they cannot go into the people.

In his another tweet, Rashid went on to say that 15 crore youth have mobile phones in their pockets. A wrong decision by the rulers can turn into public anger.

He also said that delaying the elections will cost these people “hungry for power”.

