Fazl visits flood affected Shorkot

DI KHAN – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former MPA Samiullah Khan Alizai visited the flood affected area of Shorkot.

On this occasion, the JUI-F chief also held impor­tant meetings with heads of District Administra­tion, Wapda Administration, NHA and other de­partments in which he was briefed about cleaning of drains, restoration of electricity and main link roads in flood-affected areas, besides assistance provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). On this occasion, Fazl said that JUI-F considers every person’s suffering as its own and the way its workers and the Alizai group reached every affected village and helped the flood victims without any discrimination considering it as humanitarian duty, is unprecedented. He said the workers of his party would not leave the flood affectees alone during this trying time and serve them until rehabilitation of the last victim. Laud­ing the role of Alizai group in relief works for the flood victims, he thanked the former MPA Samiul­lah Khan Alizai and Alizai Group for helping the flood victims in their difficult time. The JUI-F chief acknowledged the role of former MPA Samiullah Khan Alizai and the workers of JUI-F in distribution of relief goods among the people of flood-affected areas and their participation in relief activities.