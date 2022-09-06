Finance minister says govt wants to enhance overall exports

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Monday said that the government wants to enhance the overall exports of the country and every possible support will be provided in this regard.

The finance minister held a meeting with delegation of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) led by its Patron in Chief Khurram Mukhtar at Finance Division. The meeting apprised the finance minister about the contribution of export textile sector in overall sustainable economic growth of the country. They also discussed about the various issues being faced by exporters especially related to exports and tax refunds. The finance minister assured that government wants to enhance the overall exports of the country and every possible support will be provided in this regard. He directed the relevant authorities to take the desired steps for resolving these issues.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Mr Musadik Masood Malik, Mr Muhammad Asim Nazir MNA, Governor SBP Mr Jameel Ahmad, Chairman FBR Mr Asim Ahmad, Coordinator to PM on Economy Mr Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Chairman PTEA Mr Sohail Pasha, Secretary General PTEA Mr Azizullah Goheer and other senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr Miftah Ismail held a meeting with CEO Pakistan Dairy Association Dr Shahzad Amin at Finance Division.

The finance minister was apprised about the contribution of Pakistan Dairy Association in the economic growth of the country. It was also shared that recently due to lumpy skin disease in animals and floods, there was significant number of causalities in the animals which has impacted overall production of milk and meat. Various other issues being faced by Pakistan Dairy Association were also discussed during the meeting. The finance minister appreciated the contribution of the association and affirmed full support and facilitation to the Pakistan Dairy Association and directed the relevant authorities for resolution of their issues.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr Miftah Ismail held a meeting with the UAE economic team members at Finance Division. Senior officials from Finance Division attended the meeting. The UAE economic team appreciated the cooperation of the present government for foreign investment in Pakistan and deliberated on the ways to accelerate the economic activities between the two countries. The meeting also reviewed various bilateral issues of common concern. They discussed cooperation in the fields of energy, economy, and other fields. Finance Minister Mr Miftah Ismail apprised the UAE economic team about investment friendly policies of the present government and conducive atmosphere for investment in Pakistan. He further assured the economic team of his full support and cooperation.