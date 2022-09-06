News Desk

First look of ‘Money Back Guarantee’ revealed

The first look of the most awaited multi-starrer movie “Money Back Guarantee – MBG” has been revealed by the cast.

The film consists of huge number of stars including legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram. The film features Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.

“Money Back Guarantee – MBG” is set to hit the theaters Worldwide on April 21, 2023.

The film is irected by Faisal Qureshi and its filming took place in the end of 2019. The film has been shot in Karachi, while some parts have been shot in Thailand.

Several actors shared the first look of the movie on their social media including Fawad Khan, Ali Safina, Shaniera Akram and others.

