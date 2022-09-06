News Desk

Five soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Boyya IBO

Five soldiers embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the general area Boyya of North Waziristan district on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense fire exchange took place between the Pakistan Army troops and terrorists during the operation.

The army troops killed the terrorists after effectively engaging them, and also recovered weapons and ammunition from them. The terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against the security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

The soldiers, who were martyred while gallantly fighting during the intense exchange of fire, included Captain Abdul Wali (26 years, resident of Wana / South Waziristan district), Naib Subedar Nawaz (45 years, resident of Abbottabad), Havaldar Ghulam Ali (34 years, resident of Sargodha), Lance Naik Ilyas (33 years, resident of Mianwali) and Sepoy Zafar Ullah (29 years, resident of Mianwali).

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” ISPR said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Musadiq warns PTI to avoid degrading heads of security institutions

National

Imran Khan should refrain from questioning patriotism of military leadership: Bilawal

National

Imran waged war on country by attacking armed forces: Maryam Nawaz

National

Federal cabinet meeting summoned tomorrow to review Imran Khan’s statement

National

Pakistan, UAE agree to accelerate economic cooperation

National

PM felicitates Liz Truss on her election as leader of UK’s Conservative Party

National

IHC fixes PTI plea seeking PPP, PML-N funding probe

National

PTI already clarified context of Imran Khan’s statement: Asad Umar

National

PM emphasizes constructive, sustained Pak-US engagement based on mutual respect

National

Indian diplomat summoned to register strong protest over extra-judicial killing of a Pakistani national

1 of 8,986

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More