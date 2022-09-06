Flood-hit towns in grip of looting spree as death toll swells to 1,314

Rajanpur police claim 60 suspects arrested, 14 cases filed n River Indus flows in high flood: FFC.

ISLAMABAD/RAJANPUR – The death toll from the devastating floods in the country swelled to 1314 on Monday as at least 25 more people died over­night in different areas during flash floods.

The National Disaster Management Authori­ty (NDMA) said Monday that with 25 new deaths, the total fatalities in the floods since June swelled to 1314, nearly a third of them (458) are said to be children.

The southern Sindh province remains the worst affected where authorities have report­ed a total of 522 deaths so far, including 219 children.

The record floods have displaced more than 33 million people, with the coun­try now facing the spread of waterborne diseases and other health challenges in the affect­ed regions.

Millions of people remain ma­rooned in the open without proper shelter or food, and are vulnerable to an outbreak of dis­eases, including diarrhoea, re­spiratory infection and skin dis­eases. While the authorities are struggling to ensure food sup­plies in the flood affected dis­tricts, the police in part of the Punjab province reported the in­cidents of looting of ration items.

Rajanpur District Police Offi­cer Ahmed Mohyuddin Monday claimed that they arrested 60 people on the charges of loot­ing ration and other relief items meant to be distributed among the flood hit people.

The police, he said, registered at least 14 cases of looting in­cluding three in PS city Rajan­pur, two each in PS Sadar and PS Fazalpur, one each in PS Kot Mithan and PS Hajipur, and three in PS Rojhan Mazari. Over two dozen motorcycles were also taken in custody and raids were being conducted to arrest the rest of the accused, DPO said.

DG Khan Commissioner Li­aquat Ali Chattha took serious notice of the complaints and sought the help of police in en­suring that the relief goods reach the deserving people. The DPO said that elements involved in looting relief goods meant for the people traumatised by floods was an unforgivable sin and promised there would be no le­niency for such offenders.

Bashir Lashari, a representa­tive from Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust registered in UK, told re­porters that a number of peo­ple scaled up the wall of a facto­ry near Rajanpur city and looted 100 ration bags.

‘RIVER INDUS IN HIGH FLOOD’

The Federal Flood Commis­sion (FFC) has said that cur­rently the River Indus is flowing in “High Flood” at Kotri and in “Medium Flood” in Guddu-Suk­kur Reach while other main Riv­ers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej continue to flow with nor­mal flow conditions.

According to the daily FFC re­port on Monday, Tarbela Res­ervoir Management authorities are maintaining it at its Maxi­mum Conservation Level (MCL: 1550.00 feet) since August 28, 2022. At present, water level in

The Lahore FFD predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolat­ed heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisala­bad Divisions) and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa including upper catch­ments of all major rivers of Indus River System. Whereas, a fresh wet spell of moderate intensity is likely to start over the upper catchments of all the major riv­ers of Indus River System from September 10, 2022.

‘HADR OPERATIONS’

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is ac­tively undertaking Humanitari­an Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations for rescue and rehabilitation of flood vic­tims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

The National ISR and Integrat­ed Air Operations Centre (NIIA­OC) established at Air Headquar­ters, Islamabad was working round the clock to coordinate rescue and relief efforts in syn­chronization with all stakehold­ers, a PAF news release on Mon­day said.

The centre was also providing all out support to civil adminis­tration in the rehabilitation pro­cess. The PAF helicopter fleet was engaged in rescuing flood affectees and providing critical support in areas that were cut off by land routes.

The PAF has also established “Pakistan Air Force Flood Re­lief Fund” for provision of much needed relief and rehabilitation to the flood victims.