Flood-hit towns in grip of looting spree as death toll swells to 1,314
Rajanpur police claim 60 suspects arrested, 14 cases filed n River Indus flows in high flood: FFC.
ISLAMABAD/RAJANPUR – The death toll from the devastating floods in the country swelled to 1314 on Monday as at least 25 more people died overnight in different areas during flash floods.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said Monday that with 25 new deaths, the total fatalities in the floods since June swelled to 1314, nearly a third of them (458) are said to be children.
The southern Sindh province remains the worst affected where authorities have reported a total of 522 deaths so far, including 219 children.
The record floods have displaced more than 33 million people, with the country now facing the spread of waterborne diseases and other health challenges in the affected regions.
Millions of people remain marooned in the open without proper shelter or food, and are vulnerable to an outbreak of diseases, including diarrhoea, respiratory infection and skin diseases. While the authorities are struggling to ensure food supplies in the flood affected districts, the police in part of the Punjab province reported the incidents of looting of ration items.
Rajanpur District Police Officer Ahmed Mohyuddin Monday claimed that they arrested 60 people on the charges of looting ration and other relief items meant to be distributed among the flood hit people.
The police, he said, registered at least 14 cases of looting including three in PS city Rajanpur, two each in PS Sadar and PS Fazalpur, one each in PS Kot Mithan and PS Hajipur, and three in PS Rojhan Mazari. Over two dozen motorcycles were also taken in custody and raids were being conducted to arrest the rest of the accused, DPO said.
DG Khan Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha took serious notice of the complaints and sought the help of police in ensuring that the relief goods reach the deserving people. The DPO said that elements involved in looting relief goods meant for the people traumatised by floods was an unforgivable sin and promised there would be no leniency for such offenders.
Bashir Lashari, a representative from Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust registered in UK, told reporters that a number of people scaled up the wall of a factory near Rajanpur city and looted 100 ration bags.
‘RIVER INDUS IN HIGH FLOOD’
The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that currently the River Indus is flowing in “High Flood” at Kotri and in “Medium Flood” in Guddu-Sukkur Reach while other main Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej continue to flow with normal flow conditions.
The Lahore FFD predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all major rivers of Indus River System. Whereas, a fresh wet spell of moderate intensity is likely to start over the upper catchments of all the major rivers of Indus River System from September 10, 2022.
‘HADR OPERATIONS’
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is actively undertaking Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations for rescue and rehabilitation of flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.
The National ISR and Integrated Air Operations Centre (NIIAOC) established at Air Headquarters, Islamabad was working round the clock to coordinate rescue and relief efforts in synchronization with all stakeholders, a PAF news release on Monday said.
The centre was also providing all out support to civil administration in the rehabilitation process. The PAF helicopter fleet was engaged in rescuing flood affectees and providing critical support in areas that were cut off by land routes.
The PAF has also established “Pakistan Air Force Flood Relief Fund” for provision of much needed relief and rehabilitation to the flood victims.