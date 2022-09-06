Germany postpones closure of nuclear plants amid energy crisis

Germany will keep the country’s last two nuclear plants on standby until next April due to the worsening energy crisis, the government announced on Monday.

Energy Minister Robert Habeck told a news conference in Berlin that the government is not stepping back from its nuclear exit plans, but will keep the last two of the three remaining nuclear plants in reserve.

“We will do everything that is necessary. Keeping nuclear power plants Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim as operational reserves will be among the measures,” he stressed.

Habeck said a comprehensive study commissioned by his ministry has concluded that amid ongoing tensions with Russia over Ukraine, a crisis situation in winter cannot be completely ruled out.

“Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim will be put on standby until mid-April 2023 and will generate power if it becomes necessary during the winter months,” he said, adding that new fuel rods would not be loaded, and this emergency reserve would not be used afterwards.

Germany decided to stop nuclear energy in 2011, following the Fukushima disaster in Japan. The country’s last three nuclear power plants were scheduled to be shut down by the end of this year.