Gold price up by Rs2,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,400 on Monday and was sold at Rs148,100 against its sale at Rs145,700 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs2,258 and was sold at Rs126,972 against Rs124,914 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs116,391 against Rs114,505, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1,480 and Rs1,268.86, respectively. The price of gold in international market also remained unchanged and was sold at $1,714, the association reported.

