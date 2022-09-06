News Desk

Hot, humid weather likely to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Punjab.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-six, Karachi twenty seven, Quetta twenty, Gilgit eighteen and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-two, Leh ten, Pulwama and Baramulla seventeen degree centigrade.

