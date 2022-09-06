IHC CJ shows concern over Imran’s remarks about COAS
Justice Athar asks can everything be put on stake for ‘game of thrones’?.
ISLAMABAD – Expressing his concerns over the recent statement of Chairman PTI Imran Khan in Faisalabad rally regarding the armed forces, the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday asked that can everything put on stake for a ‘Game of Thrones’?
A single bench of IHC comprising CJ of IHC Justice Athar Minallah made the remarks while hearing a petition of PTI challenging the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) orders to prohibit the live telecast of PTI chairman’s speeches.
However, the bench disposed of the petition after PEMRA’s counsel informed the court that the Authority had put in place a mechanism to strictly implement the time delay policy and had also issued notices to the channels in this regard.
During the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice raised concerns over the former prime minister’s statements passed at a rally in Faisalabad.
On Sunday while addressing a public rally in Faisalabad, Imran Khan lambasted the PPP and the PML-N the two major coalition partners in the incumbent government saying that both the parties were opposing earlier elections because they wanted to “appoint an army chief of their choice” in November to save their skin in corruption cases.
Justice Athar while addressing Imran’s counsel said that you say that someone should be permitted to freely speak when they say that a person is a patriot and another person is not a patriot. He asked that can anyone say that a general of the armed forces is not a patriot? Then, he questioned from the PTI counsel that did you hear Imran Khan’s statements on Sunday? The IHC Chief Justice remarked that armed forces were rescuing the people while those statements were made. Can anyone justify those statements?
He asked that was the statement given at a rally constitutional and right? Justice Athar also asked from PEMRA’s lawyer that whether the authority had taken any measure in this regard. He said that people in authority at times gave irresponsible statements.
The PEMRA’s counsel answered that the authority issued a show-cause to ensure the implementation of the time-delay mechanism in live broadcasts. He said that PEMRA’s orders were not aimed at a particular person.
Then the IHC CJ said to the PTI’s lawyer that let us not make things difficult as your client also made irresponsible statements.
Referring to Imran’s statements at the Faisalabad rally, Justice Athar asked that how can you say in public whether an army chief is a patriot or not? He added that the armed forces personnel were getting martyred and you [Imran] are bringing their morale down.
He made it clear that the recent statement did not even fall under Article 19 (freedom of speech) of the Constitution. He further said that how could you avoid a ban when such statements are given.
In response to a query, PEMRA’s counsel said the authority had put in place a strong time-delay mechanism and also issued notices. The court observed that whether the petitioner expected that the court would give him a license for issuing irresponsible statements.
The IHC CJ asked that can the country put on stake for a ‘Game of Thrones’. He maintained that do not expect any kind of relief from the court in view of the things happening in the country.
Justice Athar asked the PTI counsel to undergo self-accountability. He stressed that every citizen was a patriot and no one had the right to issue a certificate of patriotism. Later, the court directed PEMRA to regulate Imran’s speeches in light of the rulings of the Supreme Court and disposed of the matter.
PEMRA ISSUES FRESH WARNING TO TV CHANNELS
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Monday while issuing fresh directives warned all the satellite TV channels of strict legal action for airing any content against the state institutions.
The media watchdog, in a news release, also referred to its directives issued earlier on November 15, 2021, and April 19, May 9 and 16, August 9, 29 and 31, and September 2, 2022 to refrain all the licensees from “telecasting any content in any manner (either recorded or produced under its banner or aired during a live speech or press talk) against state institutions.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday decided to immediately take both the BOL News and BOL Entertainment TV channels off the air for not getting security clearance by their lincence holder M/s Labbaik from the Interior Ministry.