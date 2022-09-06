IHC dismisses contempt of court plea against Fawad Chaudhry

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a contempt of court plea against senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry over his anti-judiciary remarks.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar disposed of the plea, declaring it inadmissible.

A transcript of multiple statements of Fawad against the judiciary was attached along with the petition filed by lawyer Saleemullah Khan.

The petition stated that Chaudhry had made derogatory statements against additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry and in his statement, the PTI leader said that Imran Khan can’t be given punishment in a contempt of court case as he is a popular leader.

The petitioner further pleaded with the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against Chaudhry.

At the outset of the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer said he would like to read the transcript of the statement in question.

“Fawad said that penalisation of Imran Khan is not possible as he is a popular leader. His statement is not against a judge only but the entire judiciary, including the chief justice of Pakistan,” he said, moving the court to take a contempt of court action against Fawad.

At this, the court inquired what kind of contempt of court action can be taken against Fawad.

Responding to the query, the lawyer said that criminal contempt action should be taken.

However, Justice Sattar remarked that the case the lawyer is referring to is already under trial by a larger bench.

“Political statements don’t constitute contempt of court. Nothing else will be there to do if [the court] keeps taking actions on such statements,” the justice said.