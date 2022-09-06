News Desk

IHC rejects PTI plea against phased acceptance of MNA resignations

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected a petition by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against phased acceptance of resignations submitted by its members of National Assembly.

The IHC has declared acceptance of resignation by then Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri illegal. The court also rejected plea of PTI counsel for forming larger bench on the issue.

Earlier, PTI had challenged the ‘piecemeal’ resignation acceptance of its lawmakers in IHC and demanded that all 123 MNAs should be de-notified together and their seats be declared vacant.

It merits mention that following the passage of the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan his party MNAs had resigned en-masse in April.

