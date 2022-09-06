SHAHID RAO

IHC seeks reply from SHO Kohsar, others

POST-ARREST BAIL PLEA BY SHAHBAZ GILL.

ISLAMABAD    –   The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued notices to the respondents in Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill petition seeking his post-arrest bail in a sedition case registered against him. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of Gill’s petition wherein the PTI leader adopted the stance that evidence of torture was found on him and thus, the court may grant him post-arrest bail in this matter. The IHC bench issued notices to the respondent SHO Kohsar and others and directed them to submit their response in this matter. Af­ter issuing aforementioned directions, the court deferred the hearing. Earlier, a local court in the federal capital had turned down his bail plea this week and observed that despite being a responsible person, Gill made a sensational statement that was enough to disturb the harmony and discipline of the Pakistan Army. In an eight-page verdict, an Ad­ditional Sessions Judge said that Gill was a leader of a popular national-level party PTI and he had not made the said statement in an indoor meeting.

